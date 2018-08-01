Consultation begins on plans to replace Tower Pavilion in Skegness

A consultation begins today on plans for a dilapidated pavilion in a Skegness park.

Skegness Town Council has remained committed to replacing the pavilion in Tower Gardens, in spite of the huge disappointment when proposals for a £2million community hub - incorporating cafe and museum - were rejected by the Coastal Communities Fund in April last year.

The council launched a consultation late last year on the principles of the project and the associated budget, and 86 per cent of the respondents were in favour of the project principles.

It then undertook a feasibility study and decided to self-fund a scheme to create a community building on this site to include function room, tea room, accessible toilets (including hoist) and provide a small office space for the Town Council. The budget for this project is about £1.5 million.

Councillors unanimously agreed to move forward with the design stage of the project at an extraordinary meeting last month. A statement reads: “The Council wants to make sure the building is designed in a way that it is functional and accessible to the community.

“The consultation will run through August 2018 and the council wants feedback on how you might use the community building so that this can be taken into consideration when drawing up the architectural plans during the design phase and making future decision on the use of the space. For the project to be successful the council needs your ideas, feedback, comments and support.”

Residents can collect a paper version of the feedback form from the offices at the Town Hall in North Parade or call 01754 766113

and the team will pop one in the post.

They can also engage on the council’s where in social media sites the last week in August questions will be posed to gain your views.

Representatives of the council will also be in the Council Chamber at the Town Hall on August 7 and 28 from 6pm to 7pm. Other appointments are also available on request.

Email your thoughts on the project to info@skegnesscouncil.org.uk.

To take part in the consultation visit here