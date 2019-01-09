Concert raises £750 for rescue dogs in Skegness

A dog rescue charity in Skegness has received a £750 boost following a concert held before Christmas.

The concert, held by Skegness Piano Academy at St Matthew’s Church, raised £1,140 in total for local charities, including Keith’s Rescue Dogs.

Fifty-six students aged five to 18 and special guests presented some stunning vocal performances as well as live music on piano, guitar, drums and woodwind.

The Richmond School Choir. the Academy’s Just Sing ladies choir and Ukulele Orchestra also gave some great performances.

A cake stall run by Skegness Lions raised £240 for local charity funds.

St Matthew’s Church received a donation of £150 for allowing the Academy to use the church to host the concert. Pictured at the cheque presentation (from left) are Martin the dog, Grahame Baumber (tutor), April Chapman (tutor), Rachel Butler (tutor), Lulu Grainger (tutor) with Martha the dog, Keith of Keith’s Rescue Dogs, Pam Ormrod (Just Sing Choir) and Hayley Brown.