Concerns are growing for the safety of a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from her home in Wainfleet for a week

Diem Quynh Tran, who is also known as Quynh, was last seen at Skegness Train Station on July 24 and is believed to have boarded a train heading towards Nottingham. It is possible she now has a different hair colour.

If you have seen Quynh or can help with her whereabouts please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.