Police are concerned for the welfare of a man from the Spilsby area who has been missing since the weekend.

It is believed Kevin Smith went missing sometime betweek Sunday night and Monday. He has links to Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards.

Anyone who sees him or has information relating to his whereabouts should call incolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 370 1/4/2019.