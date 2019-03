Police are appealing for help in tracing a 45-year-old man who was last seen in the Skegness area.

Terrance De-Ville. has been missing since Monday and police say they are concerned for his welfare.

He is believed to be wearing a white jumper, jeans, black shoes, black Adidas baseball cap and an Adidas backpack.

If you have seen him, or do see him, please call police on 101, quoting PID number 104465.