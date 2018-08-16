Community rallies for Ingoldmells murder victim’s family

The family of a 52-year-old woman who was murdered outside a bar in Ingoldmells have said thank you to the community for raising £3,300 to help them.

Caroline Fisher, from Eastwood in Nottinghamshire, was found injured in the Buzz Bar in Sea Lane on Friday, July 20, and rushed to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Caroline Fisher was murdered outside Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells. ANL-180813-122520001

Tourists arrived at the resort on the Saturday morning to find a police cordon and forensics tent at the scene.

The tragedy deeply affected customers and staff at the Buzz Bar and they decided to fundraise to help her family.

On Friday, Caroline’s parents Margaret and Alf Fisher, returned to Skegness to say thank you for the support they had received from the community.

Mr Fisher said: “Seeing what the customers and staff did I never thought there was so much love in the world. It will help us tremendously as Caroline had no insurance. We are so grateful to them all.

A tearful Margaret said: “It was hard coming back, but the staff at the Buzz bar have been so welcoming.

“We have some lovely memories of holidays with Caroline and the grandchildren at Ingoldmells as we had caravans here.

“Caroline had come with friends this time, and I was worried because she wasn’t in the best of health.

“We are heartbroken and I don’t think we will be able to come back here.”

Craig Danskin, manager of the Buzz Bar, said: “It was a tragic incident and affected the staff badly. It’s not a nice thing to see when you are at work.

“We wanted to do something positive for the family to show what the community here in Ingoldmells is really like.

“The money is to help with the funeral, but we’ve said that if any is left over it will be donated to buy a defibrilator.

“The nearest one at the moment is at Winthorpe. We’ll never know whether it would have saved Caroline’s life had there been one nearer.”

The investigation into Caroline’s death continues, Police arrested three people initially. A 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were bailed in the early hours of Monday, July 23.

A further 29-year-old woman has been released with no further action. It is understood bail has been extended until October 21.

Anyone with any information is asked to email police at force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 610 of 20/07/2018 in the subject box, or call 101.