Community lunch in Ingoldmells to raise funds for Royal British Legion

A rare opportunity to view artefacts from HMS Royal Arthur forms part of a special communiy lunch being held in Ingoldmells on Remembrance Sunday.

The lunch, entertainment from professsional singer Steve Carmel and a quality raffle will also take place at St Peter’s Hall in Skegness Road.

Organiser John Orgine hopes residents from the village and surrounding areas will support the event as every penny raised will go directly to the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion.

Highlight at the event will be a display of a silhouette, which John was successful in being awarded, from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust in partnership with the There But Not There military charity.

This silhouette will be presented at the event to the village parish church, where it will sit in the HMS Royal Arthur Chapel. It will then become a permanent reminder of remembrance in future years.

The social event takes place at St Peter’s Hall in the village centre from noon to 3pm. There is free entry, no ticket needed, and visitors are invited to just go along enjoy themselves and help support the Royal British Legion.