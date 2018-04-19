Community in Burgh-le-Marsh celebrate new library

A Lincolnshire novelist has become part of a real-life story that has seen a new community hub developed in Burgh-le-Marsh to house the town’s library.

Margaret Dickinson was special guest at the official opening of the £160k facility in Tinkers Green on Saturday - providing an opportunity for fans to get a signed copy of her new book The Poppy Girls.

Niral, seven, and Kavya Ricky Gandecha, 10, checking out the children's area in the new Burgh-le-Marsh Liibrary. ANL-180416-161206001

Ms Dickinson, whose fictional novel, The Miller’s Daughter, was inspired by Burgh-le-Marsh’s Dobson’s Mill, said she was delighted to see the investment in books.

“Tablets are fantastic for travelling and a lot of people bought them initially but many still like printed books and it’s levelling out now,” she said.

“Libraries like this are still important, as community hubs for adults and for as places where children can get excited about reading.”

Formally sharing a building with Sunshine Nursery, the new library has been open to the public for two months so volunteers could settle in before the big day.

Julie Peach, chairman of the volunteer group, said the new facility was already becoming a community hub, as well as housing the Skegness Town Council offices, which have moved from the Market Place.

“We now have about 12 volunteers and we are so lucky to have such a beautiful space.

“People can still come and borrow books, but there are movable book cases for when the council meets and we have a Scrabble group and book club meeting here so it’s becoming a community hub too.

“There is a lively children’s area where they can read and colour and three public computers with free wifi.

“As well as using them for research, ancestry is free here too.

“We seem to be catering for the older and younger residents, it’s just teenagers we are short of, but we welcome any ideas.

Mayor of Burgh-le-Marsh Coun Neil Cooper said: “This is a landmark development for Burgh le Marsh. The Town Council have committed their full support to the library service in Burgh Le Marsh. And it is a opportunity to form a new council office which is available to all.”

Mum Chandani Ricky Gandecha was at the opening with her children Kavya Ricky , 10, and Niral Ricky, seven. She said: “I think the new library is brilliant. My daught said ‘look at all the authors’ - my son is more interested in the computers. They are very excited.”