‘Come and join us plea’ of Skegness Hospital Watch new chair

The new chairman of a group campaigning for Skegness Hospital says she is keen to attract more support from town councillors and residents.

Former town councillor Maggie Gray has jumped straight into the hot seat, announcing the first meeting and future aims.

Hospital Watch has been at the forefront in many campaigns, fighting for Pilgrim Hospital to keep the children’s ward open and defending the need for the town’s hospital.

Her first meeting as chairman is on Thursday, June 13 , at the Crown Hotel in Drummond Road.

Items on the agenda include the sensory gardens that are being built in Skegness Hospital. Amy Bryan from Gloucester Ward will be there as speaker.

Speakers from Hope For Tomorrow and the mobile cancer unit that comes to Skegness Hospital have been arranged for future meetings.

Maggie will also be attending the PPG meetings held at the Beacon Medical centre to put forward any concerns that are raised by residents.

The outgoing chairman, Eddy Gasson, is continuing as deputy and Maggie would like to thank him for all the hard work he has put in over the years.

Skegness Hospital serves residents and holidaymakers alike and relies on your support.

To get involved, email Maggie on; maggie.gray63@gmail.com”