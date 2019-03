A coffee morning in aid of St Margaret’s Church, Huttoft, will take place this Saturday (March 30).

The event will take place at Huttoft Village Hall between 10am and 12 noon, and will include various stalls, gifts to buy for Mothering Sunday and Easter, cakes, and a raffle.

It also offers a chance to meet old friends - and make new ones - over a cup of tea or coffee.

Everyone is welcome to attend.