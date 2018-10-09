Coastguards called to horse riding incident at Chapel Six Marshes

Coastguards from Skegness and Mablethorpe were alerted when a 17-year-old rider fell from her horse on the beach at Chapel Six Hills.

On arrival they found the teenager at the waters edge and, after an initial assessment, she was placed on the stretcher and taken off the beach to a waiting paramedic.

The coastguards then discovered one of the horses may have fallen into a ditch, so the assistance of Lincolnshire Fire And Rescue was requested.

Three coastguards were sent, along with Lincolnshire Police, to find the horses and people who had gone to off to look for them.

After 15 minutes, three people and two horses were located and helped back to the car park to be picked up.

The callout took place on Sunday at 1.39pm. A statement said: “This was one of those jobs which evolved as it went but a good outcome in the end.”

Anyone who sees a coastal emergency should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards.