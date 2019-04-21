Coastguard in search for ‘vulnerable man’ in Skegness

Concern for the welfare of a ‘vulnerable male’ in Skegness resulted in a search by Mablethorpe Coastguards and RNLI Skegness yesterday.

Mablethorpe Coastguards were paged by Humber Coastguard at 8pm last night and 11 crew assisted in the search.

RNLI Skegness launched the inshore lifeboat to conduct a shoreline search and crew from both Mablethorpe Coastguard and H.M coastguard Skegness conducted beach searches, both on foot and by vehicle, from Gibraltar Point to Jackson’s Corner.

Fortunately, the man was soon located safe and well by Lincolnshire Police

This was the second call out in two days. On Friday, Mablethorpe Coastguards were paged at 5.50am by Humber Coastguard to a ‘vulnerable male threatening self-harm’ at Skegness beach.

Also in attendance were 12 crew from H.M coastguard Skegness, Wrangle Coastguard, Skegness RNLI Lifeboat and Lincolnshire Police

All teams stood down on route as he was found safe and well.

With record temperatures predicted for Easter Sunday, the RNLI is urging beachgoers to only swim where lifeguards and on duty.

If you see a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards