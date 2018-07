Skegness and Mablethorpe Coastguards and the local RNLI were called to help police search for a young girl reported missing on Skegness’ central beach on Saturday afternoon.

The 10 year-old was last seen at the water’s edge and had been missing for three hours.

Two walking search parties were also sent out, and after searching for an hour-and-a-half, the child was located by police ‘safe and well’. If you see a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.