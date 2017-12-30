Coast near Skegness is going places

Change is coming to the coast near Skegness with millions of pounds worth of investment - and there will be no place for private sector businesses who are, at present, ‘simply not up to the job’.

Colin Davie, executive councillor for Economy and Place Lincolnshire County Council, was speaking outside the site of the new North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards, which it is due to open at Easter.

Built as the gateway to the Coastal Country Park with Government Coastal Communities Fund cash, Coun Davie said the facility would change the demographics of the area, attracting a new kind of visitor who would enjoy walks on the beach and cycling along the coast at all times of the year.

Recently returned from an investment seeking mission to China, Coun Davie said: “Change is coming and it’s time to silence the nay sayers who believe there is no investment by the local authority along the coast.

“We’ve seen the success of the new visitor centre at Gibraltar Point which is always packed and when observatory opens – with its panoramic views of the coast, its gallery and cafe – it will be the same here.

“However, if we are to attract high spenders from the south we have to up our game.

“We (the County Council) are doing our bit by looking at ways to improve the infrastructure and get Lincolnshire moving quicker, as well as looking what can be done with public transport for those already at the coast to ease the traffic flow.

“But we have to look to the private sector for investment too. The Premier Inn is a start but many of our hotels are just not up to the job and we have to give a better offer.

“The Government receives huge economic benefits with tourism.

“We have to get positive about our ambition and with one voice let the Government know the Lincolnshire coast will deliver one of the best returns of anywhere in this country.”

l New links with China: See page 7