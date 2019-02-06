Club holds latest annual dinner event and other Neighbourhood News

More than 60 bike fans gathered at the Savoy Hotel, in Skegness, when the Skegness and District Motor Cycle Club held its 59th Annual Dinner Dance recently.

Joining the club for the 24th time, were the 16” Wheelers.

President Bryan Rust welcomed everyone to the event.

After the meal, Gill Crow gave a club report on behalf of the chairman Pete Crow and told the diners about the many events in which the club had been involved during the year.

This was followed by a talk by Sam Smith, from the Ryan Smith Foundation.

The foundation promotes cycle helmet safety awareness and supports children and families with brain injuries.

It was set up after Ryan Smith, from Chapel St Leonards, suffered severe brain injuries when he was hit by a vehicle while cycling on a narrow road. He was 16 at the time.

The club described the talk as a ‘very touching story’ and said it had given a donation to the foundation.

The event also saw the presentation of trophies.

The George Ingham Trophy went to Pete Crow; the Reg Knight Trophy went to Will Dawson; the Bert Burr Trophy went to Dave Tellefsun; the Julita Trophy also went to Pete Crow; the Ben Pocklington Club Person Trophy was shared by Pete and Gill Crow; the Austin Munks Trophy, presented by Pete Bainbridge, went to 17-year-old James Hind as the highest-placed Lincolnshire rider in the Manx Grand Prix; and the bowling awards went to Dave and Ange Tarrant, and Brook Dawson.

The evening concluded with entertainment from Johnny Lodge.

ALFORD

* Quilting

The latest meeting of Alford Craft Market’s quilting club takes place today (Wednesday, February 6).

The group meets at the centre on the first Wednesday of each month from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Sessions cost £13 per person.

The club is making a pieced quilt with expert help from quilter Sue Frecklington.

Visitors are asked to bring their own materials and can either bring their own machine or use one of the centre’s.

Sessions includes tea, coffee and biscuits. Anyone attending is asked to bring a packed lunch.

Proceeds are in aid of Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood.

Book online, in the Alford Craft Market Shop or by phone on 01507 463341 (daytime only).

* Fundraiser

Rock ‘n’ roll band The Binks play Alford Corn Exchange on Saturday, February 9, in aid of the charity Shelter.

It takes place at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

There will be a licensed bar available and a raffle will be held.

Tickets are priced at £15 per person.

For booking information, see www.alfordcornexchange.co.uk

Shelter campaigns to end homelessness and bad housing in England and Scotland.

For more on its work, visit www.shelter.org.uk

BURGH LE MARSH

* Praise and worship

There will be a chance to share in a period of praise and worship this weekend.

The Skegness Christian Fellowship is holding the event at Burgh le Marsh Village Hall, in Jackson’s Lane, on Saturday, February 9, at 2pm.

All are welcome to attend the event.

For more information, call 01754 763221.

* Concert

There will be a chance to enjoy a concert of popular and classical songs by the Gunby Singers and guests later in the year.

The group will perform at the Methodist church on Friday, April 26, from 7.30-9pm.

Tickets are priced at £5 and are available from Gunby’s tea room, Burgh Methodist Church, and on the door.

Refreshments will be available at the interval.

All proceeds from the event will go to Burgh Methodist Church. For more information call 01754 890102.

* Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information contact Sue on 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Enquiries to Colin on 811260.

* Parish nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to 12pm where the team are available for support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

* Parish council

The next meeting of Chapel St Leonards Parish Council is on Monday, February 11.

Meetings are held in the village hall, starting at 7pm.

** Are you a community group with news to share? If so, get in touch with the Standard at david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk