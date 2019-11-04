Climate conference to take place in Skegness next month

Students from Skegness Grammar School who joined a global climate change protest.

UKSCN Boston and Skegness Climate Conference will be held Skegness Grammar School on Tuesday, December 10 - ahead of the General Election two days later.

Students from Skegness Grammar School joined a global climate change protest outside the Hildreds Centre in September and went on to form the group.

In a statement they said: "UKSCN urges voters to make sure to remember stances on the climate crisis when voting.

"Recent polling by YouGov shows the environment is one of the top concerns among voters.

"The event will be be based around what changes are needed.".