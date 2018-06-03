Classic effort to raise funds to Pilgrim

An internationally-renowned classical singer has felt moved to record a CD to raise money for Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, in recognition of the good work by its staff in light of its ongoing struggle to retain children’s services.

Elaine Huckle, who has retired to Great Hale and become the churchwarden, has had a successful career as a classical mezzo-soprano performer and recording artist.

In her early days, Elaine sang in London venues and did backing vocals for Peter Skellern on his hit records, and on TV’s Top of the Pops. She has since sung with international artists and her work has been reproduced and sold in the USA, after a break in her career 20 years ago when she had to overcome cancer.

She was invited to sing her classical debut at St John Smith’s Square and has since performed in international concerts, at the finale of celebrity concerts at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, has featured on Classic FM and sang for the NHS choir at Boston Stump.

She volunteers to help with the hospital chaplaincy at Pilgrim Hospital and said: “I see the good work going on there and a lot of good nursing and wanted to do something positive.

“I didn’t know this business was going to happen with the children’s ward.

“Also, someone I helped a long time ago is now working with Nordoff Robbins. This charity works with people with dementia, depression, autism and many other health problems through music.

“I thought I would produce and sing an album of 10 songs, called Songs For Everyone, that people with dementia could remember and sing along to. I have chosen music that is well known from popular music to classical.”

The compilation costs £10 and all profits will be shared equally between Nordoff Robbins and United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

Song titles from operas, musicals and other artists include classics like Jerusalem, Nessun Dorma and Abide With Me, but also evergreen popular tunes like You’ll Never Walk Alone and Wonderful World.

Elaine said she has already sold quite a few copies: “After my fight with cancer it is a way of giving back and having a positive experience with hospitals instead of a negative one. My brother-in-law died two years ago from vascular dementia. I see such wonderful work in the hospital and hope people see that.”

Boston Stump shop is stocking the CD, it will be sold at Heckington Windmill, Swaton Vintage Day and Heckington Show and signed copies will be available online at www.elainehuckleclassicalsinger.co.uk or you can email: e.huckle47@gmail.com