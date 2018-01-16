Clampdown on drug dealers in Skegness

Enforcement action is under way to rid Skegness of its drug dealers.

T/Insp Matt Bennison reported to members of Skegness Town Council last Wednesday and said it was a ‘very positive’ time for dealing with the problem.

Concern had been expressed about dealers gathering in areas such as Prince George Street.

T/Insp Bennison said: “Recently we have seen one dealer jailed and others are under investigation. There is also regular enforcement action taken by the police and you will see when this happens.”

A spate of burglaries in the town was also flagged up. T\Insp said: “It’s a challenging time.”