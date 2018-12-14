Claim staked for £76m EuroMillions jackpot prize linked to ticket bought in Boston and Skegness area

A claim has been staked for the £76m EuroMillions jackpot prize won by a person who bought their ticket in the Boston and Skegness area at the start of last month, it has been announced.

Camelot, operator of The National Lottery, has today (Friday, December 14) confirmed that it has had a claim staked for the prize, worth £76,369,806.80 in all.

Mayor of Boston Coun Judith Skinner, pictured last month, helping raise awareness of the unclaimed winning EuroMillions jackpot prize.

It follows a campaign to raise awareness of the unclaimed ticket, which included help from the mayors of Boston and Skegness.

The jackpot prize will be paid out at the ‘ticket validation appointment’, it says.

The ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

There will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased unless the ticket-holder decides to go public, it advises.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Wow, what a win for one lucky UK ticket-holder! This is the 12th biggest winner ever in the UK and we very much look forward to toasting their win. Just imagine the Christmas this lucky ticket-holder is now able to look forward to.

“By buying a ticket for EuroMillions or any other National Lottery game, every player is helping to raise money for Good Causes. Around £30m is raised every week for projects across the UK, both big and small.”