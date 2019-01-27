Church in Spilsby launches £120k appeal - and starts new social club

A church in Spilsby which is bringing generations together has launched a mammoth appeal to raise £120,000 to renovate its original building.

Spilsby Christian Fellowship in Halton Road has just had an extension on its planning permission to use a portakabin for meeting for the next 18 months approved, but aims to be back in its church building after that.

Launch of Intergenerational Group in Spilsby with (from left) Karen Holland, Vicki Ireland, Sylvia Chapman, Jessica Bosworth 15. ANL-190121-143339001

The Fellowship runs a number of groups for young people and families, as well as a food bank and school uniform bank.

On Saturday, members held the first of their monthly Intergenerational Club meetings, bringing together people in the community aged 18 months to 70.

“We were delighted that at one point we had every generation covered apart from 20s and 30s,” said Judith Coe, of Spilsby Christian Fellowship.

“They enjoyed games and refreshments, with cakes baked by our Youth Group the night before.

Launch of Intergenerational Group in Spilsby with (from left) Lyn Gaylard, Tony Gaylard, Nate Freeman 13, Emma Cartwright 11. ANL-190121-143353001

“Everyone seemed to enjoy it and said they would be back for the next one.”

So far £1,000 has been raised towards the renovation work in the church building, from rummage sales, raffles and quizzes. Judith is busy applying for grants and parents have been coming up with other fundraising ideas.

Work needed inside includes improving accessibility of toilets, modernisation and the addition of hot water pumps, the development of a mini kitchen area, stabilising and levelling the floor, re-carpeting and modernisation of doors and windows.

Once these major jobs have been completed, the internal area and exterior will need decorating. There will also be a tidy up of the outside - cutting back bushes and undergrowth and sorting fencing.

Launch of Intergenerational Group in Spilsby with (from left) Stephanie D'Amico, Gail Bailey, Brianna Freeman 16, Trish Freeman. ANL-190121-143421001

“It seems a big target but we are very hopeful that if that’s the way things have to go, it will work.” said Judith.

Donations to the church for this work can be made by visiting the Spilsby Christian Fellowship Facebook page.

The next Intergenerational Club meeting is on Saturday, February 16, from 2pm to 4pm.