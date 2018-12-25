Christmas message from Mayor of Skegness

As 2018 comes to a close and we are all enjoying the Festive Season, it is a good time to look back over the year and reflect.

It has been a great honour to be Mayor of Skegness and, since taking on the role in May, I have had the priviidge to represent the Town at many varied events, which have shown how the town comes together to achieve great things, through voluntary organisations and community groups.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Sid Dennis visited Skegness' German Twin Town, Bad Gandersheim where he took part in a moving tribute to remember the fallen from both towns during the First World War. ANL-181220-190201001

It was a glorious summer, with the Town busier than ever.

The Carnival and associated Summer Festival events being well attended and the Vintage Seaside festival a welcome new addition to the late summer calendar.

I was overwhelmed with the community support shown for the Remembrance Day Parade and was proud to see everyone working together to pay their respects to those who lost their lives.

I also visited our German Twin Town, Bad Gandersheim, where I took part in a moving tribute to remember the fallen from both towns during the First World War.

Some duties are just Jolly goog fun. Mayor of Skegness Coun Sid Dennis at Skegness Carnival. ANL-181220-190102001

In 2019 we can look forward with optimism to new developments in the town and further investments.

We can be assured that Skegness continues to be a great place to work, live and visit.

My Wife Marie and I, and all Town Councillors and Council Staff would like to wish you all a very happy Christmas and a healthy New Year.