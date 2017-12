Mayor of Spilsby Coun Mark Gale says the local council is committed to improving tourism and making the town a ‘more inviting place to visit’.

In his Christmas message to residents he said: “I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the residents of Spilsby a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

“I have been in office as Mayor since May 2017 and my main drive is to ensure that what the Town Council does is for the good and benefit for the people of Spilsby.

“So far this year, the Town Council has given grants to local associations of almost £5,000 to support local initiatives which will benefit all age groups.

“The Christmas Lights Switch-on was a success with more stalls than last year and many of the town’s folk coming out to join in the festivities.

“We will now build on the success to make next year even better with improved lights and more entertainment.

“New play equipment for the children’s play area at the Recreation Ground has been ordered and will be in place by the end of February. This is only the start, and more equipment and repaints are to follow.

“The Town Council is committed to improving tourism within the town and is working with the Business Partnership and the Community Lead Plan Group to make Spilsby a more inviting place to visit.

“Walkers are Welcome status has already been awarded with the support of the Town Council.

“We are also supporting the Theatre in its applications for refurbishment which will be a wonderful venue for all types of activities when completed.

“The Town Council, Business Partnership and Community Lead Plan Group are also working towards the production of a newsletter so that everyone can see what events are taking place and also what activities and associations there are within the town.”