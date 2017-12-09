Christmas comes early for Spilsby good causes

Spilsby Town Council has shared £4,960 among good causes.

Mayor Coun Mark Gale (fifth from left) presented the cash to Wendy Trory and Sue Oliver (Franklin Hall), Bruce Knight (Sessions House), Allan Bugg (Spilsby Recreation Ground), Ethan Newman (New Life Centre), Elena Fraser-Green (Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society), Shawn Thomas (Spilsby Twinning). Other donation were made to the Rotary Club of Spilsby, Spilsby Community Lead Plan (for the pop up cinema), Spilsby Chrysanthemum Society and Spilsby Junior Football Club.

Skegness Town Council has donated �4,960 to good causes. ANL-170812-143010001

The presentation was made prior to the council meeting in November.