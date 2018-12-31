Christmas baby is ‘apple’ of Skegness new mum’s eye

A Christmas baby from Skegness will never doubt she is the best present ever - because her name, Taome, stands for ‘The Apple Of My Eye’.

Taome was born at 1.32pm on December 25 at Boston Pilgrim Hospital, weighing 5lbs 13oz.

Zia Farrell and Daniel Brown with baby Taome. ANL-181231-070848001

Her proud parents, Zia Farrell and Daniel Brown of Skegness, had been given two dates for the arrival - December 22 and December 26.

“I went into labour at 3.30am on Christmas Eve but Taome was holding on for Christmas,” said Zia, who is a seasonal worker at Butlin’s.

“I’m the biggest Christmas person ever, so there couldn’t have been a better present. The ward was magical. All the staff were excited and there was a fantastic atmosphere.

“Because there were no shops open they had made us hampers and Christmas hats for the babies. We had a lovely Christmas Day in hospital.”

Zia and Daniel, who works at JD Sports, were able to take Taome to their home in Burgh Road on Boxing Day in time to celebrate the New Year.

This is the second grandchild of Zia’s proud mum, Lisa Farrell-Jeeves. Zia’s brother, Zacc, has a five-year-old son Layton.

Zia said: “Layton is over the moon. He says Taome is the best Christmas present ever.”