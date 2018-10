Firefighters have been at the scene of a chimney fire in Hogsthorpe which caused smoke to enter a bedroom.

Two crews from Skegness and Alford were scrambled to a property in West End at 1.53am this morning.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: ‏”Crews were initially called to a chimney fire, which also caused smoke to enter a bedroom. The Aerial Ladder Platform from @BostonLFR has been requested to the incident.”