Children set fire to bushes just yards from gas substation in Alford

Residents are counting their blessings after children set fire to bushes just yards from a gas substation near a primary school in Alford.

Alford and Mablethorpe Police posted an image of the location of the fire on social media on Saturday - and warned of the dangers of such actions.

They said on Facebook: “Children setting fires in #Alford. Yes, the green box is a gas sub station!! We need to stop these children before anyone gets hurt.”

Irene Harpum Smith told the Standard: “It was near the primary school off Farlesthorpe Road and at the back of the houses on Seymour Lane.

“We were very lucky the Fire Brigade turned up very quickly as there’s hedging, trees and fences in the vicinity.

“The trees and residents’ fences could’ve caught fire if the Fire Brigade hadn’t turned up as quick as they did, so thank you to them from those of us whose properties back on to this area.”

Graham Blackbourn posted on Facebook: “Never any problems like that when the local copper could clip you around the ear.”

It is understood that those responsible have now been ‘dealt wuth’. The police posted today on Facebook: “The children have been dealt with for this Incident.”

Anyone with further information should call 101, quoting incident 380 of October 13.