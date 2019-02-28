Children’s storybook raises £500

A family of open-top buses in Skegness has helped raise hundreds of pounds for a children’s welfare charity.

Stagecoach East Midlands, the region’s largest bus operator, has donated £500 from sales of the latest Skegness Seasider book to Childline.

The Seasiders are 11 open-top buses based in Skegness. Each one is painted as an individually named character in a classic seaside theme.

The buses have their own range of merchandise including children’s storybooks, which are sold to raise money for charity.

The latest book, Sunny the Seasider Feels Sad, is still on sale and can be purchased at the Stagecoach East Midlands Travel Shop located in Skegness bus station.

The next Seasiders’ storybook will go on sale at the start of the Summer Season in May.