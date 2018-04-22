Children in Alford create mouse-terpieces

Preparations continue for the return of a community event which will see vast numbers of hand-painted and crafted mice go on display in Alford.

Some 44 children attended a mice painting session held at Alford Library last Friday in support of The Great Alford Mouse Trail – due to be held between Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, August 12.

It will see community-made mice go on display in businesses around Alford during those dates. Children (and any adults who would like to take part) will then be asked to count the mice and complete some other challenges for the chance to win a prize.

The event, held for the first time last year, evolved out of Alford in Bloom and aims to bring the town together.

For further details, search for The Great Alford Mouse Trail on Facebook.