Childcare funding support could be available for working parents

Working parents are reminded to check whether they are eligible for 30 hours funded childcare a week for their three and four year old children.

A new cohort of children will become eligible for free childcare in September under the government’s new initiative.

In Lincolnshire there are over 650 providers offering funded places to three and four year olds including pre- chool nurseries, registered childminders, schools and academies.

To be eligible for 30 hours funded childcare, both parents must be working or the sole parent must be working in a lone-parent family.

They must earn a minimum of the equivalent of 16 hours per week at the national living or minimum wage and less than £100,000 a year.

If you are self-employed or on a zero hours contract you are still eligible as long as you meet the earnings threshold.

If one parent is not in paid employment you will not usually be eligible although there are exceptions for those who are on parental, maternity, paternity, adoption or sick leave.

Parents are reminded that they can apply through the government’s online childcare service www.childcarechoices.gov.uk

For those who are already receiving support and want to continue, they must reconfirm via their eligibility code by the end of August at www.gov.uk/childcareaccount if they haven’t done so already.

This can also be used for parents who want to reconfirm their eligibility for Tax-Free Childcare.

Once the government confirms your eligibility, the funding comes into effect the September, January or April following your child’s third birthday.