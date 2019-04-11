Child aged three in hospital after falling in water at Ingoldmells leisure park

A three-year old child is receiving specialist care in hospital after falling into water at a leisure park In Ingoldmells.

According to police, they were made aware at 5.26pm last night “following an incident whereby the three-year-old child and their seven-year-old brother fell into water at the Waterside Leisure Park in Anchor Lane”.

The police statement says the three-year-old is receiving specialist care at Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham “and is stable”.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

“We continue to work closely with the family and the site to understand how this incident has occurred,” police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 334 of 10/04.