Police are hunting the driver of a car who failed to stop following a collison with a three-year-old child in Ingoldmells.

The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the incident in Sea Lane last night.

A statement by the police says: “The driver left the scene. We believe the car involved was a black estate car.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information can call police on 101, quoting incident number 444 of April 12.