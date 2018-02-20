Chicken tonight as KFC in Skegness gets delivery

KFC fans who missed out on a Monday night treat in Skegness when the fast food chain ran out of chicken will be pleased to know there has been a delivery today.

Outlets up and down the country, including the one in Skegness, were closed yesterday after “teething problems” with a new delivery contractor.

Just over 80 UK restaurants, out of a total of 900, were open at midday but that number had grown to more than 300 by Monday evening.

Staff at the High Street KFC were busy today getting ready for customers. A spokesman said: “We’ve had a delivery and we are sorting though it now.”