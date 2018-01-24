Cheeky Skegness thief paid for sink in box he had filled filled with power tools

A cheeky thief went into a store in Skegness and took a sink out of a box which he filled with £360 worth of power tools.

Police are appealing for help in identifying this man, who was caught on CCTV, to help with their investigation.

The incident took place on Friday, December 22, at the B&Q store on Wainfleet Road, Skegness.

The man paid for the sink basin, but didn’t pay for the products that he had replaced the sink with.

If you know anything about the incident, or the man in the picture, please call 101 quoting number 18000008990, for the attention of PC 802 Revitt.