Check your route before travelling, police urge

People are being urged to check weather conditions and road accessibility before making any journeys.

Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Constable Bill Skelly has issued a video offering advice to travellers in the county due to the current weather conditions.

Police are urging people to stay indoors where possible.

However, they are asking anyone who needs to make a journey to make sure the route is clear before setting off.

“Winter has come back to the county with an absolute vengeance,” said Chief Const Skelly.

“The picture can change rapidly, so I would ask all, members of the public to regularly check social media and news websites to get the best information for your area.

“Avoid making travel plans where possible.”

Lincolnshire Police’s Force Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) are issuing updates on Twitter, while you can also like the Lincolnshire Police page on Facebook.