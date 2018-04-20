Check new school bus services after Skegness Travel announcement

Alternative arrangements have been made for school bus runs after Skegness Travel announced to Linconshire County Council it would not be running any services from Monday.

The changes are:

- Public Service SK01 between Ingoldmells and Skegness and School Service 8997 between Authorpe and Alford, which will now be operated by Grayscroft Coaches.

- School Service 3739 between Sutton Bridge and Long Sutton, which will now be operated by GDS.

- School Service 8985 between East Barkwith and Louth, which will now be operated by Hunt’s Coaches.

- School Service 9052 between Hagworthingham and Tetford, which will now be operated by GL Travel.

It is understood the announcement by Skegness Travel was made ‘short notice’ but no other details are available at this time.