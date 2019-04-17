Charity’s new Remote Education Unit and other Neighbourhood News

Emergency medical charity LIVES (Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Services) has launched its new Mobile Education Unit to teach more people lifesaving CPR skills.

The resource was unveiled on Wednesday, April 10, at the Old Leake base of its charity partner Bakkavor.

It will be travelling the county to reach remote villages and communities which do not have a traditional venue or village hall to host events.

The new unit has been made possible thanks to a grant from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the People’s Postcode Lottery for making this possible.

“Only one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. The addition of the mobile education unit means that LIVES can now train more people in CPR so that we can try to improve this statistic.”

For more on the charity, visit lives.org.uk

BURGH LE MARSH

* Baptist Church

Easter activities are as follows:

- Maundy Thursday – A service will be held at Burgh Baptist Community Church tomorrow (Thursday, April 18) at 7.30pm.

All are welcome to attend this poignant and reflective service which will include Holy Communion.

- Good Friday – A Good Friday Marsh of Witness will be held by Burgh Churches Together on Good Friday.

It will leave from Burgh Market Place at 12pm.

The march will then proceed along High Street and feature hymns and readings.

All are welcome to take part.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

- Easter Saturday – On Saturday, April 20, from 11am, children and families can come along and spy out Easter eggs and other goodies at Burgh Baptist Community Church’s annual Easter egg treasure hunt.

The search begins at the church and winds its way through the High Street finishing back at the church with activities and games.

Hot cross buns and drinks will be served throughout.

This event is free of charge and all are welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

- Easter Sunday – Burgh Baptist Church invites all to take part in its Easter Services.

There is a sunrise service at 8am, and later a family worship service with hymns and sketches at 10.30am.

All are welcome to stay afterwards and enjoy refreshments.

For more details, call the Rev Colin Bowden on 811260.

* Methodist Church

On Easter Sunday, at 6pm, Burgh le Marsh Methodist Church will be holding its annual Songs of Praise.

It will be led by Keith Locke, with items by The Withern Singers.

* Parish Church

Easter services are as follows:

- Maundy Thursday – Sung Mass, featuring feet washing, procession to the altar of repose, and watch until midnight, 7pm.

- Good Friday – Good Friday Liturgy, Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion, 2pm; Sung Evensong, 6pm.

- Holy Saturday – Blessing of new fire, renewal of baptismal vows, and first Mass of Easter, 7pm.

- Easter Day – Procession and Sung Mass, 9.30am; procession, Sung Evensong, Te Deum, and items by Burgh Church handbell ringers, 6pm.

SPILSBY

* Catholic Church

Holy Week services are as follows:

- Holy Thursday – Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 5pm; watching until 8pm.

- Good Friday – Walk of Witness, assembling at the Franklin Statue at 11.45am; Solemn Liturgy, 3pm; Stations of the Cross, 7pm.

- Holy Saturday – East Vigil (at Skegness) at 9pm.

- Easter Sunday – Mass, 9am.

- Confessions – Spilsby, Thursday 4pm; Skegness, Thursday, 11pm, Good Friday, 2pm, and Saturday, 11pm.

ORBY

* Easter

Easter services at All Saints are as follows:

- Good Friday – Good Friday Liturgy, 9.30am.

- Easter Day – Sung Eucharist, 4pm.

STICKFORD

* History

Stickford Local History Group will be holding its next meeting on Thursday, April 18, in Stickford Community Centre, at 7.30pm.

Mike Fowler, retired broadcaster, film producer and railway historian, will be giving an illustrated talk titled East Lincolnshire Railway Branch Lines, Part Two.

Admission is priced at £1 for members and £2.50 for non-members, which includes refreshments.

* Play

Cutwater Productions will be performing their new play, a comedy called There’s Trouble Brewing, in Stickford Community Centre on Saturday, May 11, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7, which includes refreshments and can be booked on 01205 480477 or 01205 480249. People are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

* Coffee morning

A coffee morning will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Friday, April 26, from 10.30am to 12pm.

Tea or coffee and a cake costs £1.

Everyone welcome.

WELTON-LE-MARSH

* Easter

St Martin’s Church will had a Eucharist on Easter Day at 11am.

