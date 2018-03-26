Charity’s Easter fun day fundraisers

An animal welfare charity and visitor attraction near Spilsby opens its doors to the public this Easter to help raise much-needed funds for its work.

The Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, near Spilsby, will be open from Easter Sunday to next Thursday, April 5, and then Monday-Wednesday, April 9-11, from 11am.

It will be a chance to meet the animals in its care and birds of prey.

The charity, which is run entirely by volunteers, says it has been struggling to survive over winter, so is hoping for support over the holidays. They, it say, will help it to keep going and to provide the care and support needed for the animals in its care.

Terena Bolam centre manager said: “As well as meeting the horses we also give visitors the chance to groom them so they get hands on time with the horses and after a break for lunch we put on demonstrations.” For more information, call 07899 815960.