Charity golf day boost for RNLI in Skegness

Skegness RNLI has received a boost after the second attempt at holding its annual Flag Day was once again marred by bad weather.

A charity day held by the North Shore Golf Cub raised £410 plus a collection bucket full of change.

Adam Holmes, RNLI spokesman and volunteer, said: “The golf club holds this day for us each year but it’s a club match cup not a day that we organise.

“Men’s captain Nigel Bradbury invited us to the evening prize presentation for the club and we were presented with a cheque for £410 and a collection bucket full of change.”