Charity chop for law firm worker

The term ‘legal aid’ will take on a new meaning later this year when a member of staff at a Skegness law firm parts with her locks for charity.

Amanda Smith, a personal injury lawyer at Hodgkinsons Solicitors is currently growing her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity uses donated hair to create wigs for children and young adults who have experienced hair loss through illnesses such as cancer and alopecia. It also funds research into fighting childhood cancer.

Amanda said: “I am not doing this to change my life, but to change the life of someone else. We often take things such as our hair for granted, whilst for others, having hair is a distant dream.

“I hope that by donating some of my hair I might help a young person through their battle by boosting their confidence and motivating them to keep fighting.”

Amanda will be having her hair cut short in August as part of a day of fundraising activities at her workplace.

Other fundraisers will take place at the Heath Road site in the run-up to the event.

Donations can also be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amanda-smith129