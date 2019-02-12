Charity Atlantic rower from Winthorpe is banned from driving

A former Marine, who rowed across the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for charity, has appeared in court charged with drunk driving, after colliding with a parked van.

Luke Jarvis Baker, 36, of Church Lane, Winthorpe, admitted the offence when he appeared before magistrates at Boston.

Prosecuting, Paul Wood said that at 1.30am on January 10, Baker, who was driving his VW Golf in Drummond Road, Skegness, collided with a parked van after he had been drinking.

He said Baker was arrested after providing a positive breath test and gave a reading of 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, almost three times the legal limit of 35.

Mitigating, Roger Lowther said Baker had misjudged the distance between an oncoming car and the parked van.

He said Baker was a former Marine who had left the service in 2016, expecting to run corporate adventure courses full time but it did not happen.

He told the magistrates that in 2017/18, Baker and three others had rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic and raised ‘massive’ amounts of money for charity.

Baker was banned from driving for 26 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 26 weeks.

He was also fined £500 and ordered to pay £135 in costs and charges.