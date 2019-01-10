Charity assembling team for triathlon

A Lincolnshire hospice charity is looking for people to take part in a triathlon in Skegness in support of its work.

St Barnabas Hospice is hoping to put together a team of fundraisers for the Skegness Triathlon on May 12.

It will be the first time the charity has taken part in the annual event or any triathlon.

It is one of a host of events taking place in 2019 aimed at the more daring, from skydives and wingwalking to mud runs and even trekking the Great Wall of China.

Mike Pastor, St Barnabas Hospice’s challenge events fundraiser, said: “I’m delighted to share a wide range of challenge events for our supporters to take on in the support of St Barnabas Hospice in 2019.

“From running, trekking and cycling to jumping out of a plane, we are hoping to give people the chance to accomplish a New Year’s Resolution, face their fears, take on a new challenge or show off their skills all in the name of charity.”

More information on the challenges can be found at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/challenge

To get involved, contact Mike on 01522 540 300 or email mike.pastor@stbarnabashospice.co.uk.