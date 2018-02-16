Charities invited to meeting to discuss homelessness in Skegness

Charities are being invited to a private meeting in Skegness attended by the Shadow Minister for Housing to discuss the problem of homelessness in the resort.

Melanie Onn MP will address an audience of coastal Labour Party members on Monday night at the New Park Club in Scarborough Avenue.

Wojciech Pisarski, chairman of Skegness and Wainfleet Labour Branch, said. “We are looking forward to hearing from Melanie Onn as we commit to a joined-up response up and down the Lincolnshire Coast.”

The coastal groups have been supporting local foodbanks with donations.

”There is clear evidence that homelessness and rough sleeping is increasing in our area and we in the Labour Party are determined to help tackle this crisis,” said Mr Pisarski.

Graham Archer, chairman of Mablethorpe and Coast Branch Labour Party, said: “It’s disgusting that foodbanks need to exist to support those most in need. We will continue to do what we can, including collections of food, clothing and sanitary products at our Labour Branch meetings.”

The Storehouse in Skegness, serving over 50 families in need in the area, is one of the foodbanks benefiting from support from the collections.

ELDC chairman Tony Howard, has nominated local community larders as his charity campaign. He said: “Delayed payments during Universal Credit roll-out is adding yet another cause for people to be cursed by homelessness.

“Locally people really care and want to help.

“Anyone can donate to or volunteer on the coast at the foodbanks or Hope House in Mablethorpe.”

The meeting opens at 7.30pm.