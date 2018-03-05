Chapel St Leonards’ school celebrates academy status

Staff and pupils at Chapel St Leonards Primary School are celebrating converting to academy status.

The school has joined Community Inclusive Trust (C.I.T) Academies following a consultation period the governing body.

Executive headteacher, Jenny Wheeldon said: “We are delighted to be joining C.I.T. who above all else puts its learners first. As a school on the coast, we have often felt that we have been left behind.

“However, the support that C.I.T. have already given has been exemplary at every level. We feel that we are already on our way to becoming a very good school.”

Chapel St Leonards joining C.I.T moves the number of schools within the trust to 10, including Woodlands Academy in Spilsby,

Peter Bell, C.I.T. Chief Executive, added: “Community Inclusive Trust are delighted that Chapel St Leonards are joining C.I.T. The school has gone through a difficult period over the last 12 months. Moving forward, C.I.T. will work with Chapel’s staff, pupils and parents to ensure the school provides the highest level of education for all. This will be through a process of high challenge and support, as well as the sharing of expertise across the Trust, other primaries and special schools.”