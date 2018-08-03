Changes to paediatric and maternity services at Pilgrim Hospital delayed

A new model which would see high risk paediatric and maternity cases at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston transferred to Lincoln County Hospital is now not expected to come into force until Monday.

On Wednesday, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) announced it had managed to secure the provision of two extra private ambulances a little sooner than previous thought and the interim model was ready to be put in place.

However, today Lince FM said an investigation had revealed the changes have not yet happened and were not expected to get underway until Monday.

Once implemented, the new model will operate as follows:

• Outpatient clinics continuing at Pilgrim

• Pilgrim managing only low-risk neonatal births

• A 24 hour paediatric assessment and observation unit (PAU) established on the children’s ward at Pilgrim, offering restricted periods of observation

• Children’s day surgery remaining at Pilgrim

• Consultant-led maternity birthing unit remaining at Pilgrim

• 98% of current activity remaining at Pilgrim

Skegness Town Council on Wednesday joined Boston Borough Council in supporting a vote of no confidence in the management of Pilgrim Hospital by the UHLT.

Rachel Bray - a member of SOS Pilgrim Hospital who says her seven-year-old son, Oliver, was saved by staff at Pilgrim Hospital when he stopped breathing at birth - stood up in the public meeting to update councillors on the changes, warning that the downgrade of services had begun and it was time to step up action to save them.

* For the full story see Wednesday’s Skegness Standard.