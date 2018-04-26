Chance to meet police at library in Skegness

A crime prevention surgery is taking place in Skegness tomorrow (Friday).

Police will be at Skegness Library, in Roman Bank, from 10am until 12 midday.

A member of the local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be hand for the public to raise any concerns.

Information will be available regarding scams and door step crime. Property marking packs for the home, caravan, bike etc will also be available free of charge.

There will also be micro chipping of bikes along with cycle passports at £6 each bike and a selection of hi-vis and reflective items available at a small charge.