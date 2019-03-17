Chance to have say on health services

A drop-in session is taking place in Skegness for residents to have their say on health services.

Lincolnshire’s NHS is inviting everyone from across the county to take part in its Healthy Conversation 2019 campaign.

They want to hear from patients, staff and public to help improve quality, attract staff and be fit for the future.

The drop-in engagement events are taking  place across the county.

The Storehouse, on North Parade, will be the venue in Skegness on Tuesday from 2pm to 7pm.

A statement from Lincolnshire’s NHS reads: “We want to know what is important to you and will be sharing information and updates with you at the events.”

Topics include:

Looking after ourselves and each other – getting this right is the best way to be healthy and reduce the strain on the NHS.

Joined up care close to home – services delivered in the community or your own home

Mental health and learning disabilities – one quarter of us will develop a mental health illness at some point in our lifetime so getting these services

right is paramount

Hospital Services – Emerging options for their future sustainability

Enabling factors – Travel and transport, IT and digital opportunities, recruitment and estates and buildings.

The national NHS Long Term Plan – how to make this work best for Lincolnshire.

For further information please email lnht.hc2019@nhs.net, call 01522 307307 or visit www.lincolnshire.nhs.uk.