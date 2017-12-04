Chance to boost market in Spilsby with reduced rates for traders

Traders are being urged to take advantage of reduced rates at markets across East Lindsey, including Spilsby.

During January and February a stall will just £10 per day - a saving of £5 for regular traders and £8 for casual traders.

Spilsby’s market and auction takes place today (Monday), where one trader has already been taking advantage of a similar offer. Barbara Pound tried the market for free in May with her homemade jams and chutneys and has been there ever since.

She said: “People tell me what they like and I have 17 different kinds now.

“I’m so busy I struggle to keep up with the demand.

“It’s such a shame there are so few stalls. I’m retired so it’s a social thing for me too.

“Since the auction moved away from the Franklin memorial to be part of the market it really buzzes early in the day. It really is worth trying.”

Other markets run by East Lindsey are at Louth and Horncastle.

Markets in Louth take place on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday each week with a Farmers’ Market on the fourth Wednesday of each month and a Food Market on the second Friday of every month.

Horncastle Market is every Thursday and Saturday with a Farmers’ Market on the second Thursday of each month.

If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, please contact Markets Manager Esther Belton on 01507 601111.