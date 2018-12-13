Champagne set to flow at new cocktail bar in Skegness

Champagne is set to be flowing at the weekend with the opening of a new cocktail bar in the town.

Tantra opens its doors to the public on Saturday evening, with Love Island’s Chris Hughes there to welcome guests.

Tantra Cocktail Bar and Shisha Lounge. ANL-181213-152655001

The upmarket Cocktail Bar and Shisha Lounge at Sky Pier on Grand Parade is above Busters bar and has been inspired by the themes of the Orient with expertly crafted cocktails by a team of mixologists.

It features booths and a champagne bar and comes with a “dress to impress” dress code.

Bob Walker, PR manager, describes it as a “relaxing cocktail lounge for couples and friends - the perfect venue to start a night out.”

He said: “Sky Pier is about to open it`s newest bar, Tantra - our upmarket cocktail lounge inspired by a taste of the orient. It’s a relaxed environment to come and have a quiet cocktail with your friends and family before you go onto Busters 80’s themed fun pub or Kush, the Vegas Inspired nightclub.

We are bringing Skegness up into the 21st century and beyond this is only the latest phase in our grand plans. Bob Walker, PR manager

“We are bringing Skegness up into the 21st century and beyond this is only the latest phase in our grand plans, with many more exciting venues to open.”

Kush nightclub, with its revolving dance floor, was opened by Taj Bola in May.

Work is set to get underway on the next venue - a French Burlesque style strip club - in the New Year after plans were approved by East Lindsey District Council this week.

There was mixed response to these plans for a second strip club in the town when they were announced in September, with Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones even Tweeting: “The question seems to be, do Lincs people welcome another venue, sorry ‘classy’ venue, offering women as a product?”

Tantra Cocktail Bar and Shisha Lounge. ANL-181213-152744001

However, Mr Bola has always insisted his plans would be “tasteful”, including pole, lap and table dancing as well as burlesque dancing shows. He said: “We want to do something exciting. There will be no nudity in front of house. Girls will be dressed in a seductive, more 1920’s way.”

Tantra opens its doors on Saturday at 9pm.

Tell us what you think...