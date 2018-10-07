Cemetery near Skegness wins national award

A Skegness cemetery has scooped a top prize at a national awards ceremony celebrating ‘places of peaceful contemplation and beauty’.

St Mary’s Cemetery in Winthorpe won the 2018 silver award in the Medium Cemetery Category of the National Cemetery of the Year awards.

The awards have been around for over 20 years and attract entries from all over the country.

The team behind looking after St Mary’s Cemetery in Church End received the prize at the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management Learning Convention and Exhibition at the Oxford Belfry Hotel, earlier this month.

It was presented to the team at Wednesday’s meeting of Skegness Town Council and a copy is to be made to go on show on the noticeboard at the cemetery.

Steve Larner, Town Clerk, said they were extremely proud to receive the award for their efforts in improving the cemetery, which features a memorial garden. He said: “In 2012 we had a clear direction in what we wanted to achieve with the cemetery.

“This award is such a wonderful pat on the back for the council. We have a team who take great pride in running the cemetery. The award acknowledges that we really go above and beyond to try and provide a reliable, friendly and quality service. My team and I are thrilled.”

Town Mayor, Coun Sid Dennis said: “What a brilliant achievement and recognition of our cemetery. On behalf of the council I wish to congratulate and thank everyone who has played a part in getting this award.”

The Cemetery of the Year Award has been supported and endorsed by the following leading industry associations- Memorial Awareness Board (MAB), Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM). The Federation of Burial and Cremation Authorities (FBCA). The Society of Local Council Clerks (SLCC) and

National Association of Memorial Masons.

Philip Potts of the Cemetery of the Year Awards said; “The awards are an excellent opportunity to reward hard-working staff and demonstrate the central role cemeteries and church yards can play in the community.

“They provide places of peaceful contemplation and beauty, as well as their historical, social and ecological importance. The team at St Mary’s Cemetery performed exceptionally throughout the extensive judging period which is focused on Industry Standards, Good Practice and Freedom of Choice.”