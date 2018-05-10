Celebrate Royal Wedding at afternoon tea screening at kite festival in Skegness

A kite festival in Skegness promises to be a right Royal occasion - with a screening of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking place during afternoon tea.

While the British Kitesports Association Freestyle Kitesurfing Championships get underway on the beach next to Skegness Pier, those who don’t want to miss the couple’s big day can take a break at the Grosvenor House Hotel to watch the ceremony on a big screen, while tucking into a slice of lemon and elderflower sponge, which are the flavours chosen by the Royal couple for their wedding cake.

Brenda Hunter, manageress of the Grosvenor House Hotel in North Parade, loves baking and said she couldn’t resist coming up with her version of Harry and Megan’s cake. “It’s a great opportunity to try something different,” she said.

“We didn’t want spectators coming to our Beach and Watersports Festival to miss out on the other big events happening that day.

“As well as showing the Royal Wedding on a big screen during our afternoon tea, we will also screen the FA Cup Final later. So visitors can enjoy the festival and have it all.”

The afternoon tea for two is from 12noon and includes finger sandwiches, homemade scones and lemon and elderflower cake at a cost of £11.95 with tea or coffee and £19.95 with Prosecco. Booking is advised

The two-day festival, sponsored by the Grosvenor House Hotel and the Lincolnshire Coastal Bid, also includes Team Extreme shows, a public kite festival, powerkite, paddle boarding and BMX coaching, and live music at the Pier Beach Bar during the day, with International reggae singer Iri White on Saturday and Marty Wilson on the Sunday. Top London DJ Gordon John is headlining at the event party at the Grosvenor on the Saturday night. A kite workshop is also taking place on the Sunday at Hildreds Shopping Centre to allow children to make kites they can fly at the festival.

For more details visit the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival page on Facebook.